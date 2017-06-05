Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert E. Sanchez
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Trucking, Truck Leasing
HQ Location
Miami, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
34,500
News about Ryder System
This company's solution to the current truck driver shortage is to recruit more women
Ryder is partnering with the nonprofit Women in Trucking to help make the industry more welcoming to women drivers.
Power couple: John and Tamara Lundgren’s merger of equals
John Lundgren is the CEO of Stanley Black & Decker. Tamara Lundgren is the CEO of Schnitzer Steel Industries. How the ultimate corporate power couple handles steel prices, offices on opposite ends of the country -- and time together.
