HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Maureen Sullivan — Moment Editorial/Getty Images

219

Ross Stores

ROST
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Barbara Rentler

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Apparel

HQ Location

Dublin, CA

Website

www.rossstores.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

15

Employees

78,600

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Ross Stores is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Ross Stores: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$12,8677.8%
Profits ($M)$1,117.79.5%
Assets ($M)$5,309
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,748
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$25,814
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.7%
Profits as % of Assets21.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity40.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.83
EPS % Change (from 2015)12.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)14.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)20.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)23.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)23.8%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)25.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Ross Stores

5 Things That Defined 2016's Year In Retail

CEO oustings, tech deal flops and AWOL department store shoppers.

Read More →
Morgan Stanley predicts a less than jolly Christmas for retailers

They must be on Santa's naughty list.

Read More →
The 50 Most Powerful Women went to these universities

These women prove there's no one school minting top leaders.

Read More →
The best and worst stock performances of Most Powerful Women CEOs

Ross Stores' stock price is up 47%, Avon's is down 57%.

Read More →
Inside the fight for survival at Gap, J.Crew and Abercrombie

Ailing American fashion icons are overhauling their business models to adapt to a faster, cheaper marketplace. H&M and its ilk may still eat their lunch.

Read More →
218
220
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.