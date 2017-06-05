Ross Stores

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Barbara Rentler
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Dublin, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
78,600
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
