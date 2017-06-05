Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert K. Ortberg
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Cedar Rapids, IA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
19,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016., Acquired B/E Aerospace (2016 rank: 741), April 13, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Rockwell Collins
These 2 Major Aircraft Gear Makers Have Agreed to a $6.4 Billion Merger
The firms have little overlap: One is best known for avionics, the other for aircraft interiors.
Read More →
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500
Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.
Read More →
BMW Just Debuted a Sci-Fi Motorcycle Helmet
It includes augmented reality so drivers don't have to look down at their gauges.
Read More →