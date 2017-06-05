Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Blake D. Moret
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
HQ Location
Milwaukee, WI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
22,000
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Rockwell Automation
The automaker wants to keep production lines running without interruption.
Autodesk wants outside developers to use its Forge development platform and opens a $100 million fund to encourage them to do so.
General Electric says it knows more about big manufacturing gear and data than any cloud provider ever will. Critics say it can't keep up with the cloud giants of the world.
Microsoft Azure IoT Suite promises broad array of services; Jasper will handle the provisioning and monitoring of cellular connectivity, a key consideration for remote jobs without Wi-fi or wired connectivity.
For the industrial giants that Rockwell Automation serves, the value of the Internet of things isn't theoretical. It’s transformative.