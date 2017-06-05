The proposed $9.4 billion merger between Rite Aid and Walgreens faces increasing scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission. Rite Aid CEO John Standley has criticized what he says is a drawn-out regulatory process—but has also admitted that the uncertainty around the deal is taking a hit on the pharmacy and drug store chain’s business. In a recent letter to employees, Standley seemed to imply that Rite Aid is mulling how to proceed if the deal falls through.
CEO
John T. Standley
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Camp Hill, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
70,580
