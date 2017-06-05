Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gary G. Friedman
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Corte Madera, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
4,600
Changed name from Restoration Hardware, Jan. 1, 2017., Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
