Reynolds American

CEO
Debra A. Crew
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Tobacco
HQ Location
Winston-Salem, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
5,525
Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
