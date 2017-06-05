Republic Services

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Donald W. Slager
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Waste Management
HQ Location
Phoenix, AZ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
33,000
