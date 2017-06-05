HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Scott Slade

436

Regions Financial

RF
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

O.B. Grayson Hall Jr.

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

Birmingham, AL

Website

www.regions.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

19

Employees

22,166

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Regions Financial: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,9675.2%
Profits ($M)$1,163.09.5%
Assets ($M)$125,968
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$16,664
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$17,512
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.5%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.87
EPS % Change (from 2015)16.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-10.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)53.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)29.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-6.8%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Regions Financial

The Federal Reserve Won't Raise Interest Rates This Week

But that may not last for long.

Read More →
In stress tests, Fed may have inflated grades for TARP banks

Read More →
Fairholme Fund loses half its value and its co-manager

Investor Bruce Berkowitz’s partner, Charlie Fernandez, leaves the fund amid sorry returns.

Read More →
Insider buying in financials soared in August

Insiders of financial companies bought more stock in August than in any month in the last three years.

Read More →
Gulf bank merger gets soggy reception

Read More →
435
437
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.