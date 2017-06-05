Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
O.B. Grayson Hall Jr.
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Birmingham, AL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
22,166
News about Regions Financial
Fairholme Fund loses half its value and its co-manager
Investor Bruce Berkowitz’s partner, Charlie Fernandez, leaves the fund amid sorry returns.
Insider buying in financials soared in August
Insiders of financial companies bought more stock in August than in any month in the last three years.
