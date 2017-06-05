Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Leonard S. Schleifer
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Tarrytown, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,400
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Trump's Proposed Science Cuts Could Devastate Future Generations, Pharma Expert Says
“We should only be working on two things, health and the freaking environment.”
Read More →
Sanofi, Regeneron Win FDA Approval for Eczema Drug With Multi-Billion Dollar Potential
But Dupixent's high cost could be a problem.
Read More →
Pharma Executives Aren't Excited About Trump's Plans to Ease FDA Regulation
They say a robust review process is needed to convince doctors and insurers new drugs have value.
Read More →
Here's Why Biogen Is Forking Over $1.25 Billion to a Small Danish Biotech
It's to protect the company's best-selling drug.
Read More →
These 3 Ugly Patent Battles Could Rock Biopharma's 2017
There's more to come.
Read More →