Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

523

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN
 

CEO

Leonard S. Schleifer

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

Tarrytown, NY

Website

www.regeneron.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

5,400

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is also featured in these fortune lists

#85

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$4,86018.4%
Profits ($M)$895.540.8%
Assets ($M)$6,974
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,449.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$41,107
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues18.4%
Profits as % of Assets12.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity20.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)7.70
EPS % Change (from 2015)39.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-32.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)46.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)33.7%
News about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Trump's Proposed Science Cuts Could Devastate Future Generations, Pharma Expert Says

“We should only be working on two things, health and the freaking environment.”

Sanofi, Regeneron Win FDA Approval for Eczema Drug With Multi-Billion Dollar Potential

But Dupixent's high cost could be a problem.

Pharma Executives Aren't Excited About Trump's Plans to Ease FDA Regulation

They say a robust review process is needed to convince doctors and insurers new drugs have value.

Here's Why Biogen Is Forking Over $1.25 Billion to a Small Danish Biotech

It's to protect the company's best-selling drug.

These 3 Ugly Patent Battles Could Rock Biopharma's 2017

There's more to come.

