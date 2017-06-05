Regal Entertainment Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Amy E. Miles
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
Knoxville, TN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
25,359
Profile provided by S&P Global.
