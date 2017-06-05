HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Raytheon

116

Raytheon

RTN
 

CEO

Thomas A. Kennedy

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Waltham, MA

Website

www.raytheon.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

63,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Raytheon is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#457

Global 500

Raytheon: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$24,0693.5%
Profits ($M)$2,211.06.6%
Assets ($M)$30,052
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,066
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$44,664
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.2%
Profits as % of Assets7.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity22.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)7.44
EPS % Change (from 2015)9.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)7.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)10.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)16.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)27.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.3%
