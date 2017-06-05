Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas A. Kennedy
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Waltham, MA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
63,000
News about Raytheon
Syria Airstrikes Instantly Added Nearly $5 Billion to Missile-Makers' Stock Value
Donald Trump's airstrike used 59 missiles made by Raytheon.
Dow Hits Best Winning Streak Since 1987
Boeing, UnitedHealth and Caterpillar were among the biggest boosts for the Dow on Monday.
How Toyota, Target and Best Buy Are Fighting the Republican Border Tax Push
A 20% import tax could force consumers to pay thousands of dollars more for vehicles, Toyota warned.
Here's How You Can Hedge Against Both Trump and Clinton
And three potential stock ideas.
