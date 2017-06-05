HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Brendan McDermid — Reuters

371

Ralph Lauren

RL
 

CEO

Patrice Louvet

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.ralphlauren.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

9

Employees

20,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Ralph Lauren: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$7,405-2.8%
Profits ($M)$396.0-43.6%
Assets ($M)$6,213
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,744
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$6,710
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.3%
Profits as % of Assets6.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.62
EPS % Change (from 2015)-41.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-4.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-17.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-7.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.4%
370
372
