Ralph Lauren

CEO
Patrice Louvet
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
20,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
