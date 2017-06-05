Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Daniel L. Knotts
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Publishing, Printing
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
44,360
Spun off LSC Communications (2016 rank: 625), Oct. 1, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about R.R. Donnelley & Sons
Struggling Xerox Is Reportedly in M&A Talks with This Major Printing Firm
They're reshuffling their decks
