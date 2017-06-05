Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ari Bousbib
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services
HQ Location
Durham, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
4
Employees
50,000
Acquired IMS Health Holdings (2015 rank: 746), Oct. 3, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Quintiles IMS Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists
