CEO
Steven M. Mollenkopf
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
San Diego, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
30,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Qualcomm
