Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert A. Bruggeworth
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components
HQ Location
Greensboro, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
7,300
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Qorvo
Apple Isn't The Only Smartphone Maker That's Hurting
Samsung's 4Q operating profit missed expectations by nearly 10%.
Read More →
Apple Supply Chain Cuts: What the Analysts Are Saying
It's the bulls versus the bears in what one Apple analyst calls a "knife fight."
Read More →
Here's Some Spectactularly Bad Apple Investment Advice
Reading the tea leaves in the iPhone 6S supply chain isn't easy.
Read More →