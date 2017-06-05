HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Stefania D'Alessandro—Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

335

PVH

PVH
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Emanuel Chirico

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.pvh.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

7

Employees

26,650

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
PVH is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

PVH: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$8,2032.3%
Profits ($M)$549.0-4.1%
Assets ($M)$11,068
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,804.5
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$8,092
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.7%
Profits as % of Assets5.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.79
EPS % Change (from 2015)-1.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)9.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)9.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)22.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)5.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about PVH

This Is Why Under Armour Is the Biggest Stock Loser of Trump's First 100 Days

Even after its CEO praised the president.

Read More →
Amazon Reportedly Has Plans to Take On Victoria’s Secret With $10 Bras

Amazon already sells bras in Europe under the label of Iris & Lilly.

Read More →
Izod Just Gave Ken Bone His 16th Minute of Fame

Izod, the maker of Bone's red sweater, partners with the undecided voter.

Read More →
How Macy's Store Closures Could Help Gap

Retailers are downplaying the impact of Macy's impending downsizing

Read More →
Amazon Steps Up Fashion Challenge to Retailers by Charging Full Price

The online retailer is looking to shed its downmarket fashion image.

Read More →
334
336
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.