Publix Super Markets

For almost a decade the 81-year old, privately-held supermarket chain in the Southeastern U.S. was on a slow growth trajectory under CEO Ed Crenshaw, who semi-retired in May 2016 but continues as chairman. Under the leadership of lifelong Publix associate Todd Jones, the world’s largest employee-owned company recorded $34 billion in 2016 sales, an 5% increase from the (slightly shorter) year prior, and record profits of more than $2 billion. The company has growth on the brain with expansion plans that include Virginia and the Carolinas. With 180,000 employees (and co-owners thanks to a health stock ownership plan), what’s a few more?
CEO
Randall T. Jones Sr.
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Lakeland, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
191,000
#317