HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

794

Public Storage

PSA
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ronald L. Havner Jr.

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Real Estate

HQ Location

Glendale, CA

Website

www.publicstorage.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

5,500

A real estate investment trust.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,5617.5%
Profits ($M)$1,453.610.9%
Assets ($M)$10,130
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$9,411.9
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$37,983
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues56.8%
Profits as % of Assets14.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.81
EPS % Change (from 2015)12.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)15.7%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)35.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-7.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)14.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Public Storage

Real Estate Investing: Why REITs Look Risky

New rules could be driving too much new money into the sector.

Read More →
Brexit Hits Tech Stocks

As Dow Jones Stock Index Drops Another 300 Points

Read More →
Clutter Is Bringing The On-Demand Economy To Storage

Clutter just raised a new round of funding from Sequoia Capital.

Read More →
Public Storage stock: Buy or a sell?

Self-storage giant Public storage could be a good way to play the recovery, or it could be played out. Two analysts face off.

Read More →
793
795
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.