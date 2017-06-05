HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

48

Prudential Financial

PRU
 

Like other insurers, Prudential has been under intense earnings pressure because of low interest rates, making it hard for the company to make a return on its investments. Still, Prudential ended 2016 with $58.8 billion (GAAP) in revenue, up from $57,119 in 2015, and its first quarter 2017 was also relatively strong. The company is the second largest U.S. insurer by assets, with 49,000 employees. And while it is based in New Jersey, about half of the company’s profits come from its Japanese operations.

CEO

John R. Strangfeld

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Life, Health (Stock)

HQ Location

Newark, NJ

Website

www.prudential.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

49,739

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Prudential Financial: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$58,7792.9%
Profits ($M)$4,368.0-22.6%
Assets ($M)$783,962
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$45,863
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$45,912
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.4%
Profits as % of Assets0.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity9.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)9.71
EPS % Change (from 2015)-20.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)6.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)32.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.4%
