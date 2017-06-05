Prudential Financial

Like other insurers, Prudential has been under intense earnings pressure because of low interest rates, making it hard for the company to make a return on its investments. Still, Prudential ended 2016 with $58.8 billion (GAAP) in revenue, up from $57,119 in 2015, and its first quarter 2017 was also relatively strong. The company is the second largest U.S. insurer by assets, with 49,000 employees. And while it is based in New Jersey, about half of the company’s profits come from its Japanese operations.
CEO
John R. Strangfeld
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Stock)
HQ Location
Newark, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
49,739
#152
