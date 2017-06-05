Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble has been trying to reignite its business by shedding brands. Last year the company sold off Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway and 41 of its beauty brands including Clairol and CoverGirl to Coty. Instead its focusing on 10 core areas and 65 brands including fabric care (e.g. Tide), baby care (Pampers), and grooming (Gillette). Sales dropped 9% last year as foreign exchange impacts hit the company hard. CEO David Taylor us cost cutting in areas like supply chain and marketing. But pressure on the company is mounting. In February reports surfaced that activist investor Trian had taken a $3.5 billion stake in the company.
CEO
David S. Taylor
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Cincinnati, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
105,000
#86
