Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

36

Procter & Gamble

PG
 

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble has been trying to reignite its business by shedding brands. Last year the company sold off Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway and 41 of its beauty brands including Clairol and CoverGirl to Coty. Instead its focusing on 10 core areas and 65 brands including fabric care (e.g. Tide), baby care (Pampers), and grooming (Gillette). Sales dropped 9% last year as foreign exchange impacts hit the company hard. CEO David Taylor us cost cutting in areas like supply chain and marketing. But pressure on the company is mounting. In February reports surfaced that activist investor Trian had taken a $3.5 billion stake in the company.

CEO

David S. Taylor

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Household Products

Industry

Household and Personal Products

HQ Location

Cincinnati, OH

Website

www.pg.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

105,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Procter & Gamble is also featured in these fortune lists

#19

World’s Most Admired Companies

#86

Global 500

Procter & Gamble: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$71,726-8.9%
Profits ($M)$10,508.049.3%
Assets ($M)$127,136
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$57,341
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$229,700
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues14.7%
Profits as % of Assets8.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.69
EPS % Change (from 2015)51.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-1.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)9.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)8.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)5.8%
News about Procter & Gamble

How Unilever Risked Too Much on Dove to Appeal to Women

It should've used a new brand as a guinea pig.

Read More →
Gillette Is Betting on Texting to Compete With Dollar Shave Club

Upstarts are slamming its shaving business.

Read More →
Higher Prices and Volume Help Boost PepsiCo Sales

Results exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Read More →
Two Years After Launching, Amazon Dash Shows Promise

Once thought to have been an April Fool's joke, Amazon Dash is quietly growing.

Read More →
A Chatbot That Helps You Ask For More and Other Ways Brands Are Celebrating Equal Pay Day

Brands get creative in raising awareness about the pay gap.

Read More →
