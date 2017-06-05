Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen F. Angel
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Danbury, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
26,498
News about Praxair
Praxair and Linde Join Forces After Revived Merger Talks
The merger would be a 50-50 split.
These 2 Industrial Gas Giants Just Ended Their $60 Billion Merger Talks
The two companies had been in early-stage talks amid consolidation in the sector.
Gas Suppliers Praxair and Linde Are Discussing a Possible Merger
To create a market leader with a value of $60 billion
