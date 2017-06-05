HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of PPG Industries

183

PPG Industries

PPG
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Michael H. McGarry

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Chemicals

Industry

Chemicals

HQ Location

Pittsburgh, PA

Website

www.ppg.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

47,000

Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
PPG Industries is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

PPG Industries: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$15,178-1.0%
Profits ($M)$877.0-37.6%
Assets ($M)$15,769
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,826
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$26,970
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.8%
Profits as % of Assets5.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.28
EPS % Change (from 2015)-36.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-0.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-2.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)14.2%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about PPG Industries

PPG Drops Its Bid for Akzo After Running Into a Dutch Wall

Managers, unions, judges and politicians all said 'no'

Read More →
Activist Investor Elliott Heads to Court to Oust Akzo Chairman

The Dutch company is refusing to talk about a merger with PPG

Read More →
Akzo Nobel Rejects Third Takeover Proposal From U.S. Paints Giant PPG

Now PPG has to decide whether to make a bid without aid from Akzo's board, or throw in the towel.

Read More →
Paint Giant PPG Just Raised Its Takeover Bid for Akzo Nobel Again

It is a 50% premium over Akzo Nobel's closing price of the day before the first offer.

Read More →
How Akzo Nobel Plans to Thwart Its Unwanted Takeover Bid From U.S. Rival PPG

It wants to split into two and pay its shareholders a big special dividend.

Read More →
182
184
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.