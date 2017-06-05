Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael H. McGarry
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Pittsburgh, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
47,000
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about PPG Industries
PPG Drops Its Bid for Akzo After Running Into a Dutch Wall
Managers, unions, judges and politicians all said 'no'
Activist Investor Elliott Heads to Court to Oust Akzo Chairman
The Dutch company is refusing to talk about a merger with PPG
Akzo Nobel Rejects Third Takeover Proposal From U.S. Paints Giant PPG
Now PPG has to decide whether to make a bid without aid from Akzo's board, or throw in the towel.
Paint Giant PPG Just Raised Its Takeover Bid for Akzo Nobel Again
It is a 50% premium over Akzo Nobel's closing price of the day before the first offer.
How Akzo Nobel Plans to Thwart Its Unwanted Takeover Bid From U.S. Rival PPG
It wants to split into two and pay its shareholders a big special dividend.
