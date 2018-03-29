HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Christopher Dilts — Bloomberg via Getty Images

165

PNC Financial Services

PNC
 

The diversified financial services company has retail and commercial banking, mortgage, lending, and wealth management businesses, and operates approximately 2,400 branches in a retail branch network of 19 states and the District of Columbia.

CEO

William S. Demchak

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

Pittsburgh

Website

www.pnc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

24

Employees

51,632

PNC Financial Services: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$18,0359.8%
Profits ($M)$5,338.036.8%
Assets ($M)$380,768
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$47,513
Market Value — as of March 29, 2018 ($M)$71,323
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues29.6%
Profits as % of Assets1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)10.36
EPS % Change (from 2016)41.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)14.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)9.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2017)25.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.8%
