The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

708

Pinnacle Foods

PF
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Mark A. Clouse

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Consumer Products

HQ Location

Parsippany, NJ

Website

www.pinnaclefoods.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

5,490

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,12817.8%
Profits ($M)$211.1-0.7%
Assets ($M)$6,740
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,948
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$6,838
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.7%
Profits as % of Assets3.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity10.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.79
EPS % Change (from 2015)-1.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)28.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Pinnacle Foods

Why the Danone Sale Puts Stonyfield at Risk

Big changes are fermenting in the yogurt world.

Read More →
Big Food's Next Course Could Be Big Mergers

The nation’s largest foodmakers are getting set to gobble each other up.

Read More →
Kellogg Pivots To Boost Sales of Morningstar Farms

More meatless options are hitting retail shelves.

Read More →
Should Investors Bet On Twinkies Owner's IPO?

Hostess Brands is back in the spotlight.

Read More →
Why it's so hard for Aunt Jemima to ditch her unsavory past

A genuine brand history is nearly impossible to replicate, which makes parting with a controversial name incredibly tough for any business.

Read More →
