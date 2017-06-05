As one of the country’s largest independent refiners, Phillips 66 hasn’t taken as severe a beating from the cheap-oil shocks that shook the rest of the energy industry. In 2016, its refinery business drove earnings (though they still fell short of the year before). And although the company is known for refining, its holdings are remarkably diversified: it also owns more than 60,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and a significant chemicals business. Also notable: Both Warren Buffett and Donald Trump are shareholders.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Greg C. Garland
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
14,800
#74
