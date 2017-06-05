Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Andre Calantzopoulos
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Tobacco
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
79,500
Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Philip Morris International
Big Tobacco Causes 'Massive Harm' to the Environment and Should Pay, WHO Says
Tobacco waste contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals that poison the environment, the WHO says.
U.S. Surgeon General Warns Young People Using E-Cigarettes
This group may be more vulnerable to health risks.
Philip Morris CEO Sketches a Future Where the Company Doesn't Sell Cigarettes
The company has invested over $2 billion into potentially "reduced risk" products.
The Maker of Camel Cigarettes Has Reportedly Rejected a $47B Takeover Offer
British American Tobacco already owns 42% of the company.
A Tough New Proposal in the Philippines Could Affect Philip Morris
Marlboro owner Philip Morris International is estimated to hold more than 70% of the market.
