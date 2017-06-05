Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Geisha J. Williams
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
24,000
News about PG&E Corp.
These Are the Women CEOs Leading Fortune 500 Companies
The official list—last updated June 7, 2017
Female Fortune 500 CEOs Are Poised to Break This Record in 2017
The new year is already off to a good start.
Virtual Reality Goes Electric
Utility PG&E thinks VR technology may make inspecting equipment faster and safer.
7 Things We Learned From Brainstorm E
We're in the race of our lives
