Pfizer landed one of 2016’s most sought-after biopharma deals with its $14 billion acquisition of cancer drug maker Medivation, beating out the likes of Sanofi. In another critical business decision, the firm announced last fall that it wouldn’t split into two publicly traded companies in order to separate its generic and branded pharmaceutical businesses, raising the prospect of even more future deals. Pfizer also came under fire over drug price increases—including a record $107 million fine by U.K. regulators for hiking an epilepsy treatment’s price by 2,600%.
CEO
Ian C. Read
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
96,500
#186
