The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Ratcliffe — Bloomberg via Getty Images

54

Pfizer

PFE
 

Pfizer landed one of 2016’s most sought-after biopharma deals with its $14 billion acquisition of cancer drug maker Medivation, beating out the likes of Sanofi. In another critical business decision, the firm announced last fall that it wouldn’t split into two publicly traded companies in order to separate its generic and branded pharmaceutical businesses, raising the prospect of even more future deals. Pfizer also came under fire over drug price increases—including a record $107 million fine by U.K. regulators for hiking an epilepsy treatment’s price by 2,600%.

CEO

Ian C. Read

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.pfizer.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

96,500

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Pfizer is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#186

Global 500

Pfizer: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$52,8248.1%
Profits ($M)$7,215.03.7%
Assets ($M)$171,615
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$59,544
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$203,725
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues13.7%
Profits as % of Assets4.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.1%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.17
EPS % Change (from 2015)5.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-1.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-7.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)4.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)12.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.8%
News about Pfizer

3 Key Takeaways from the World's Biggest Cancer Conference

Promising cancer drugs took center stage at ASCO 2017, which wraps up Tuesday.

Read More →
Pfizer Defeats Appeals Over Zoloft Birth Defects

Pfizer is accused of downplaying Zoloft's risks to boost sales.

Read More →
How Artificial Intelligence May Help Doctors Save Lives

AI shows a lot of promise in healthcare, but it's still early.

Read More →
FDA Approves New Drug That Could Take a Slice Out of Johnson & Johnson's Best Seller

Lower prices could be on the horizon.

Read More →
Prepare for the Digital Health Revolution

Here are 21 companies using technology to reinvent the business of medicine.

Read More →
