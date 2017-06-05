Performance Food Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
George L. Holm
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Food and Grocery
HQ Location
Richmond, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
13,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500
Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.
