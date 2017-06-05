Penske Automotive Group

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Roger S. Penske
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Automotive Retailing, Services
HQ Location
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
24,000
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
