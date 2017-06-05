HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Jim Folliard

142

Penske Automotive Group

PAG
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Roger S. Penske

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Automotive Retailing, Services

HQ Location

Bloomfield Hills, MI

Website

www.penskeautomotive.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

19

Employees

24,000

Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Penske Automotive Group: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$20,1434.0%
Profits ($M)$342.95.2%
Assets ($M)$8,861
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,750.9
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$4,001
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.7%
Profits as % of Assets3.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity19.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.99
EPS % Change (from 2015)9.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)15.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)11.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)25.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)24.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)9.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Penske Automotive Group

How Costco Has Emerged as One of the Country's Top Car Sellers

Sales put it up there with the biggest dealership networks.

Read More →
Meet the Oldest Executives in the Fortune 500

It's never too late to lead a multibillion-dollar corporation.

Read More →
6 Oldest CEOs in America in 2015

The average age of CEOs has creeped up. Here's the six oldest CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

Read More →
Why George Soros, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates want auto dealerships

Breaking down the allure of the auto dealership as car buying moves online.

Read More →
How Mike Jackson took control of AutoNation

Through a shrewd mix of long-term planning, strategic investment, and patience, Mike Jackson has transformed a once-disorderly AutoNation into an industry colossus.

Read More →
