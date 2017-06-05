Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas J. Nimbley
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Parsippany, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
3,165
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about PBF Energy
Fire Hits California Refinery Targeted by Protest
The blaze recalled a 2015 explosion at plant, then run by Exxon Mobil.

Energy-focused First Reserve Loses Co-Head of Buyouts
Tim Day has left First Reserve, after 15 years with the energy-focused private equity firm.
