Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Daniel H. Schulman
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Data Services
HQ Location
San Jose, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
2
Employees
18,100
Profile provided by S&P Global.
PayPal Holdings is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about PayPal Holdings
Here's Everything to Know About Apple's New Venmo-Killer
Apple is adding a new feature to its mobile wallet.
Read More →
Here's What Analysts Said About Apple's WWDC
HomePod, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality software garner praise.
Read More →
Apple Pay Eyes PayPal's Venmo With This New Payment Method
More features (and money) for iMessage.
Read More →
Google Is Turning Your Account Into a Mobile Wallet
The search giant is debuting a new technology that expands its mobile payments efforts.
Read More →