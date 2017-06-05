Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Scott P. Anderson
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Health Care
HQ Location
St. Paul, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
7,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended April 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
