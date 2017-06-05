Parker-Hannifin

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas L. Williams
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Cleveland, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
48,950
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
