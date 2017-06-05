HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

760

Panera Bread

PNRA
 

CEO

Ronald M. Shaich

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Food Services

HQ Location

St. Louis, MO

Website

www.panerabread.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

35,900

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Panera Bread is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,7954.2%
Profits ($M)$145.6-2.5%
Assets ($M)$1,302
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$288.8
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$5,951
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.2%
Profits as % of Assets11.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity50.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.18
EPS % Change (from 2015)6.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)6.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)12.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)5.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)7.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.9%
News about Panera Bread

Costco Helps Scale an Iconic Bakery With Big Ambitions

La Boulangerie products are hitting store shelves.

Read More →
Why Chipotle May Never Make a Big Comeback

The optimists are going to be disappointed.

Read More →
How Pret A Manger Beat the Restaurant Industry's Lunchtime Slump

Thanks to breakfast and snacks

Read More →
Panera Plans to Add 10,000 Delivery Jobs This Year

As it expands the service to as much as 40% of its restaurants.

Read More →
Why Panera Might Get Dragged Into a Bidding War

There is speculation 3G Capital may also make an offer.

Read More →
