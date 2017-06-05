Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ronald M. Shaich
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
St. Louis, MO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
35,900
News about Panera Bread
Costco Helps Scale an Iconic Bakery With Big Ambitions
La Boulangerie products are hitting store shelves.
How Pret A Manger Beat the Restaurant Industry's Lunchtime Slump
Thanks to breakfast and snacks
Panera Plans to Add 10,000 Delivery Jobs This Year
As it expands the service to as much as 40% of its restaurants.
Why Panera Might Get Dragged Into a Bidding War
There is speculation 3G Capital may also make an offer.
