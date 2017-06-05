Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ronald E. Armstrong
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction and Farm Machinery
HQ Location
Bellevue, WA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
23,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Paccar is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Paccar
Graphics Chip Specialist Nvidia Is Working on Driverless Trucks
It already supplies Tesla.
Read More →
These companies have made every Fortune 500 list for 61 years
The 57 companies that have made the Fortune 500 every year since the Eisenhower era.
Read More →
Super Bowl smackdown: Corporate edition
With the Denver vs. Seattle Super Bowl matchup set, we took a look at the Fortune 500 companies in each city. Then we reached out to them to seek some executive trash talk.
Read More →