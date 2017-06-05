Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Andres A. Lopez
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
HQ Location
Perrysburg, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
27,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Owens-Illinois
