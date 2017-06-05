Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael H. Thaman
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Materials
Industry
Building Materials, Glass
HQ Location
Toledo, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
16,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Owens Corning
Spanish-Language TV Is ‘en Fuego’
How Telemundo Chairman Cesar Conde is shaking up the growing segment.
Read More →
These companies have made every Fortune 500 list for 61 years
The 57 companies that have made the Fortune 500 every year since the Eisenhower era.
Read More →