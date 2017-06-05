Overstock.com

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Patrick M. Byrne
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Midvale, UT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,800
Profile provided by S&P Global.
