Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John D. Wren
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Advertising, Marketing
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
21
Employees
78,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Omnicom Group
Ryan Lochte Just Lost Another Endorsement Deal
He's been with the brand for over a decade.
Read More →
How ad giant DDB stole Coke star marketer Wendy Clark
Here's how DDB chief Chuck Brymer wooed her away from the beverage giant.
Read More →
How a chance meetup could boost your career
Networking with just one stranger can change your entire career path.
Read More →
With billions at stake, ad agencies launch a massive battle for clients
Some of the world's biggest advertisers have put an unprecedented $26 billion in business up for review, setting off an industrywide showdown.
Read More →