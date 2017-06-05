Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Aldo C. Zucaro
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
8,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Old Republic International
6 Oldest CEOs in America in 2015
The average age of CEOs has creeped up. Here's the six oldest CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.
Read More →
Two big housing risks that investors are ignoring
There have been recent signs of strength in the battered housing market but investors may need reminding that there's growing political risk to a rebound.
Read More →