OGE Energy

CEO
Sean R. Trauschke
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Oklahoma City, OK
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
2,453
Profile provided by S&P Global.
