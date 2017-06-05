Office Depot

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gerry P. Smith
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Boca Raton, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
38,000
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
