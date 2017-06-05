HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Occidental Petroleum

278

Occidental Petroleum

OXY
 

CEO

Vicki A. Hollub

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Energy

Industry

Mining, Crude-Oil Production

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.oxy.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

11,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Occidental Petroleum: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,398-18.1%
Profits ($M)$-574.0
Assets ($M)$43,109
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$21,497
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$48,444
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-5.5%
Profits as % of Assets-1.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-2.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-0.75
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)10.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-1.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.0%
News about Occidental Petroleum

Exxon Turns up the Heat on Shareholders Over Climate Change Vote

Will shareholders force it to report its climate-related risks?

Read More →
Trump Advisors Aim to Privatize Untapped Oil Reserves on Native American Reservations

But would have to be done with an eye toward protecting sovereignty.

Read More →
U.S. Shale Firms Go Back to Work After Donald Trump's Victory

Trump is expected to bring in oil and gas drilling advocates.

Read More →
Meet the 9 Newcomers to Fortune's 2016 Most Powerful Women List

This year's fresh faces include two Fortune 500 CEOs.

Read More →
Attorney Who Took Chevron to Court for $18 Billion Suspended by Amazon Defense Front

Environmental group claims Pablo Fajardo acted against its interests.

Read More →
