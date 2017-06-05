Occidental Petroleum

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Vicki A. Hollub
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
11,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
