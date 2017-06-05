Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Paul C. Saville
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Homebuilders
HQ Location
Reston, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
4,900
Profile provided by S&P Global.
NVR is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about NVR
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500
Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.
Read More →
It's good to be a homebuilder in 2015
After several tough years, America's builders are back.
Read More →
Four decades-old companies that are growing like start-ups
They've honed their business models; now they’re reaping the benefits.
Read More →
How builder NVR survived and thrived after the housing bubble
Staying 'land light' helped the nation's 5th-biggest builder avoid losses.
Read More →