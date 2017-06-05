HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

387

Nvidia

NVDA
 

CEO

Jen-Hsun Huang

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components

HQ Location

Santa Clara, CA

Website

www.nvidia.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

1

Employees

10,299

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Nvidia is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#39

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Nvidia: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$6,91037.9%
Profits ($M)$1,666.0171.3%
Assets ($M)$9,841
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,762
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$64,160
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues24.1%
Profits as % of Assets16.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity28.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.57
EPS % Change (from 2015)138.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)22.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)12.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)226.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)52.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)16.6%
News about Nvidia

Intel's New Head of PC Chips Faces Revived Competition

AMD is nipping at Intel's heels with new Ryzen line.

Read More →
Why AMD Won't Be Licensing Graphics Chips to Intel

Rumors don't add up.

Read More →
Why Google and Amazon Top the List of the 6 Best Tech Stocks to Buy

Here's how to invest in artificial intelligence and self-driving cars.

Read More →
Why AMD's Shares Tumbled 9%

Investors are dreaming of big licensing deals that may not come true.

Read More →
Exclusive: Nutanix and IBM Team Up on Data Center Hardware for Artificial Intelligence

And they're eyeing big retailers and financial services.

Read More →
