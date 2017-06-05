Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John J. Ferriola
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
Charlotte, NC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
23,900
News about Nucor
Steel Stocks Are Getting Another Trump Bump
As he launches investigation into the impact imports have on national security
U.S. Steel Stocks Surge as Trump Launches a Probe Into Cheap Chinese Imports
Trump said the U.S. cannot become dependent on steel from foreign countries.
Why President Trump's 'Buy American' Order May Not Help U.S. Steel
"The people who have pushed for this don't have a clue and they don't know math."
Here Are Contenders for Key Jobs in the Trump Administration
Senators, CEOs, venture capitalists, and more.
Fortune Live for November 10, 2016: Trump & the Economy
Tune in at 11:00 a.m.!
