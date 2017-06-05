Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ritch N. Wood
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
Provo, UT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
32,250
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Nu Skin Enterprises
Why Herbalife CEO's Departure Is a Body Blow to the Company
Charismatic leader inspired the troops
Herbalife Deal Poses Challenges For The Industry
Many direct sellers couldn't handle the changes Herbalife agreed to.
Amway boss defends direct selling, touts 'Made in the USA'
Amway has surged pass Avon as the world's top direct-selling company. Here's how.
Herbalife and the FTC's uneven history with pyramid schemes
The primary regulator in charge of policing multi-level marketing frauds has only brought three new cases in the past 13 years.
